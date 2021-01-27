Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 258 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 68,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,469,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.2% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.80 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

