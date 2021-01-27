Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,190 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

