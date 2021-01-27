Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.75 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

