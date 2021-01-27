Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $212,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $142.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZN. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

