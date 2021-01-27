Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $250,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after buying an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.8% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $736.06.

ISRG opened at $769.65 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $790.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $726.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

