Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $225,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 16,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,261,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,117,000 after acquiring an additional 415,040 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 294,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $44,843.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,609.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $53.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

