Great Diamond Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,584 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FDS opened at $311.90 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.81 and a 200 day moving average of $336.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

