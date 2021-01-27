Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 41,994 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 301.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,994 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,186,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,537,000 after acquiring an additional 889,224 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 124,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 92,287 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.59. The company has a market cap of $166.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

