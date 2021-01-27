Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY stock opened at $235.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.99 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $259.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.57.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 549,873 shares of company stock valued at $124,480,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

