Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 1,533 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares during the period. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $142.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

