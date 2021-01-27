Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $45.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $193.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.