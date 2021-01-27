Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 406 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI opened at $168.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $182.55.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.30 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,820.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $403,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

