Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.32. 23,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,034. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

