Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Trading Down 7.7%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.40 and last traded at $20.97. Approximately 4,535,583 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 510% from the average daily volume of 743,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

The company has a market cap of $968.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $275.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.65 million. Analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7,160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

