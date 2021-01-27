GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Trading Down 9.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) shares dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.11 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 721,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 798,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.33.

GP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.79 million and a PE ratio of -210.37.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in GreenPower Motor during the third quarter worth about $822,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.