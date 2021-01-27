GridCoin (GRC) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. GridCoin has a market cap of $3.59 million and $4,456.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GridCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 442,586,412 coins and its circulating supply is 411,933,380 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

