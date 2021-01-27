Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,495 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,901,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,290 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 45,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Edison International by 37.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 64,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,538 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.93.

Shares of EIX traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.50.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.