Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,736,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,345,123. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $314.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $330.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

