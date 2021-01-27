Griffin Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,890 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Matador Resources worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 52.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.21. 255,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $16.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist increased their price target on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

