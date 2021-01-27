Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

Shares of TROW traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,575. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $161.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average is $140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

