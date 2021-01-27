Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total transaction of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total value of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $8.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.56. The stock had a trading volume of 30,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.05 and a 52 week high of $310.49.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ulta Beauty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.15.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

