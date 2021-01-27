Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 857.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,647. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $1,123,335.96. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,937 shares of company stock worth $18,738,353. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

