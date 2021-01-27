Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Yum! Brands by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 839,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,392,000 after purchasing an additional 568,835 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,675,000 after acquiring an additional 509,205 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 200.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,345,000 after acquiring an additional 506,437 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 774,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,681,000 after acquiring an additional 435,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,406,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,482 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.71, for a total transaction of $257,408.22. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on YUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.53.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,342. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.92.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

