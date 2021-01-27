Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.61 on Wednesday, hitting $262.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,198,783. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.96. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.75.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

