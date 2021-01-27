Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,383 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.0% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 30,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in International Business Machines by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 5,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris bought 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,387 shares of company stock valued at $960,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.22. 399,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,006,857. The company has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.79 and a 200 day moving average of $122.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.