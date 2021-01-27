GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) Trading Up 9.9%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP)’s stock price shot up 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.10. 1,494,459 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 422,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GSE Systems stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,992,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 9.70% of GSE Systems worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:GVP)

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.