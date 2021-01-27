GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 22% Higher

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) shares traded up 22% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.65. 4,516,447 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average session volume of 1,171,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $332.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in GTT Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 28,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in GTT Communications by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in GTT Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications Company Profile (NYSE:GTT)

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

