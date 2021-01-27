GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Trading 5.8% Higher

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.30. 260,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 225,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $402.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Wert bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $53,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,701 shares in the company, valued at $248,135.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTYH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in GTY Technology by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GTY Technology by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 26,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in GTY Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 114,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GTY Technology by 519.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

About GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

