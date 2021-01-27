Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) to Issue — Dividend of $10.00 on February 12th

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) declared a — dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 95.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

GNTY opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.14. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%. Equities analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $450,388 and sold 21,625 shares worth $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

