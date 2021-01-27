Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,890 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Visa by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,454 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $110,874,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 155,929 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $34,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.31. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

