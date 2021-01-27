GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.08.

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $150.23 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $151.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $55,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,757,136 shares of company stock valued at $18,533,909 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.