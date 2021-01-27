H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.60

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.60 and last traded at C$3.33, with a volume of 1173205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEO. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of C$278.71 million and a P/E ratio of -120.00.

H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) (CVE:HEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that H2O Innovation Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other H2O Innovation Inc. (HEO.V) news, insider Investissement Québec sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$12,000,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,955,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,869,366.19. Insiders have sold 4,006,438 shares of company stock valued at $12,013,474 in the last quarter.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers systems and equipment for the production of drinking and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater; and provides products and membrane filtration systems' spare parts, such as pumps, valves, membranes, filters, media, and other replacement parts.

