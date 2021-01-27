Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Halliburton posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.87.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Halliburton by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,035,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,840,136. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $22.86.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

