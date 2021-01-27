Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives $40.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

HALO opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 304.06 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.80. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $2,036,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,522 shares in the company, valued at $21,608,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,376 shares of company stock valued at $7,363,508 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 489,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 251,784 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 520,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 228,803 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,913,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,074,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

