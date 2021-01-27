Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hamilton Lane from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

NASDAQ HLNE traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.78. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.02 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 105.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

