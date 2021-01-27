Hamlin Capital Management LLC Sells 224,313 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hamlin Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,404,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 224,313 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 2.9% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $62,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock opened at $45.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $191.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

