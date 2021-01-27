Hancock Whitney Co. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2021 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

HWC opened at $36.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -51.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 808,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,131,000 after acquiring an additional 22,166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 23.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter valued at about $373,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

