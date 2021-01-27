Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total value of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,821,158.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,326.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 97.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,190.40 and a 200 day moving average of $3,178.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3,903.00 price target (up previously from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,661.64.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.