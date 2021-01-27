Handshake (HNS) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Handshake has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $42.29 million and $1.28 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,721.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.48 or 0.04102931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00403967 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.94 or 0.01272543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00531827 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.32 or 0.00427445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.20 or 0.00267581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Handshake Profile

Handshake (HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 351,146,752 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The official website for Handshake is handshake.org. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS.

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

