Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,363. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $391.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

