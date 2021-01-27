Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HVRRY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

HVRRY stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

