Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $69.49 on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.10.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.