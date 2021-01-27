Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,385,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.13.

Shares of FISV opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.45 and its 200-day moving average is $104.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,199,273 shares of company stock worth $2,222,913,033. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.