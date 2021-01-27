Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 3,351.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,776,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,014,061 shares of company stock worth $224,381,008 in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $40.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

RVLV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.95.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

