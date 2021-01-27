Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.62 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

CAT opened at $187.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.91. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

