Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 72,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.15% of CarParts.com as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,734,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 569,113 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6,646.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 790,083 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 458,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 549,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. CarParts.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $967.17 million, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.53 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Mehran Nia sold 596,404 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $8,391,404.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,409.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lev Peker sold 250,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,757,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,718.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,366,404 shares of company stock worth $19,614,904 over the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

