Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. FMR LLC increased its position in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in TPI Composites by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $64.76 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.67.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TPIC. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,144,917.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 448,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,859,228.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,425 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,820 over the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

