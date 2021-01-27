Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $17,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,023.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 56,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,976. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $286.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.