Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.82 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 189,779 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 138,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on HBIO shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 million, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 74,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 698.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 273.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 30,211 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

