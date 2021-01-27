Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $103.44

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.44 and traded as high as $121.90. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 562,843 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The company has a market capitalization of £382.42 million and a P/E ratio of 71.18.

In other Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) news, insider Patrick Bourke purchased 40,000 shares of Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) Company Profile (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

